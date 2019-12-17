Search

Advanced search

Prolific burglar has sentence extended after admitting 33 more offences

PUBLISHED: 08:42 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 17 December 2019

Ronnie Bridges, previously of Lowestoft, has been sentenced in connection with a further 33 burglaries. PIcture: Suffolk Constabulary

Ronnie Bridges, previously of Lowestoft, has been sentenced in connection with a further 33 burglaries. PIcture: Suffolk Constabulary

Archant

A prolific burglar is set for an extended period of time behind bars after admitting a series of other burglaries in the area.

Ronnie Bridges, 40, had been sentenced to five years and two months in prison in May after pleading guilty to four burglaries.

But after further work by officers at Suffolk Police, Bridges - previously of Lowestoft - was sentenced to another eight months in prison at Ipswich Crown Court last Friday, December 13.

This latest sentence is set to run consecutively with his existing sentence.

Det Con Duncan Etchells, of Suffolk Constabulary's Operation Converter TIC Unit, said: "Officers at Lowestoft CID worked alongside the Crown Prosecution Service to achieve this result, achieving justice for victims of burglaries committed in Lowestoft, Southwold, Hopton, Corton, Carlton Colville, Worlingham and Wrentham.

"Det Con Richard Last, of Lowestoft CID, secured the initial further charge in connection with a burglary in Lowestoft in November 2018 and Bridges has since chosen to work with the Operation Converter TIC Unit.

"As a result of this, 32 further burglary offences have been taken into consideration."

Operation Converter is an initiative aimed at encouraging offenders to admit their crimes, with police able to give victims some peace of mind that an offender has been caught, and the individual has the opportunity to clear their slate so they can have a fresh start when they are released from prison, without the possibility they will later be traced for a further offence.

Police said that offenders have to give sufficient detail for officers to be sure they have committed the crime and these offences are then 'taken into consideration' at sentencing.

Sentencing Bridges in May, Judge Martyn Levett described him as a "recidivist" who had previously appeared in courts for 72 offences, including 38 offences of burglary, and had asked for 664 offences to be considered over the years.

At the time, Natasha Nair, mitigating, said he had committed the offences because he feared he had bowel cancer but he had since been given the all clear and diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Bridges had also been given a suspended prison sentence in February 2018 after claiming he wanted to "rehabilitate himself from a life of crime."

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

‘I don’t feel safe’ - woman’s fear after partner’s car is vandalised

The windows of Scott Buck's Vauxhall Astra VXR were smashed in Dereham. His partner, Becky Bowman, says she now feels unsafe in her own home. Picture: Becky Bowman

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Drink-driver ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash with parked lorry

A drink-driver is 'lucky to be alive' after he crashed into a parked lorry. Picture: Fenland Police.

New operation will see armed police deployed in Chapelfield Shopping Centre

Police at Chapelfield shopping centre as part of Operation Servator.Norwich Police Twitter.

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

No date for when Norwich-Sheringham line will return to normal

One of Greater Anglia's new bi-mode trains at Cromer railway station, on the Norwich-Sheringham Bittern line. Picture: Stuart Anderson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists