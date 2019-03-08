Cocaine-dealing dad suffered blow out during police chase

A cocaine-dealing father-of-three was caught by police after his tyres blew out during a chase through Norwich, a court heard.

Rohzidon Scherzinger was already disqualified from driving when he got behind the wheel of a hired Mercedez-Benz A-Class on May 1 this year.

The 27-year-old, who has 17 convictions for 64 offences, was spotted by police at about 1pm on Cromer Road and initially pulled over.

But Norwich Crown Court heard on Tuesday that he then sped-off, damaging his two nearside tyres in the process.

Prosecutor Chris Youell said: "He played the well-known trick of looking like he was going to stop and then speeding away.

"When he pulled out, he kerbed the Mercedez and punctured the two nearside tyres."

Scherzinger, who already had two previous convictions for dangerous driving, then led police on a short pursuit onto the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR).

Mr Youell said: "The Mercedez continued along Cromer Road and as it reached slower-moving traffic, it overtook at speeds reaching 50mph.

"The tyres were starting to flake and leave debris on the road."

Scherzinger made it onto the NDR's eastbound carriageway, but his tyres "disintegrated" and he pulled over onto the verge.

Police drew a taser and detained Scherzinger before searching the vehicle.

Mr Youell said they found £370 in cash, scales, 6.9g of cocaine and multiple mobile phones containing "drug-related" text messages.

Scherzinger, of Colchester Emergency Night Shelter, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on May 1.

Gavin Cowe, mitigating, said Scherzinger was a recreational drug user who found himself in financial difficulties at the time of the incident.

He said: "He was released from prison and found work as a window cleaner, but then lost that job.

"He fell prey to other influences."

Judge Anthony Bate said Scherzinger was now on his third conviction for dangerous driving.

He was jailed for three-and-a-half years, and disqualified from driving for 33 months.