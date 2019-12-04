Rogue builder who ripped off customers for £220,000 made to pay £1

A rogue builder who ripped off customers for more £220,000 has been ordered to pay back just £1.

John Miller, 46, from Three Mile Lane, Costessey, was jailed for four years in March, after leaving customers with extensions which were never completed.

His victims used their life savings, took out bank loans and spent £122,000 to undo Miller's damage and finish jobs.

The court heard that some of his victims suffered from sleep deprivation and severe stress as a result of his work, which was described by prosecutors as "shoddy".

Miller was back at Norwich Crown Court on Wednesday for a confiscation hearing to try to claw back some of the cash and he appeared from Norwich prison over a video link.

Alison Lambert, prosecuting on behalf of Norfolk County Council trading standards, said that the total benefit made by rogue builder Miller was put at £321,644 but she said there were no assets which could raise any cash to pay any money back or compensation to victims.

She told the court: "In effect there are no realisable assets in this matter."

She said the nominal figure of just £1 was being asked for and said there would have been an application for compensation if there had been any assets.

"As there are no available assets this would be something of a pointless exercise," she said.

Judge Andrew Shaw made the confiscation figure of £1 and gave Miller 14 days to pay or spend a day in jail.

Mark Tomassi appeared at the hearing for Miller.

During the trial earlier this year the court heard how Miller took luxury holidays to Las Vegas, New York, Greece and Tenerife while leaving his customers out of pocket.

He also put down a £3,000 deposit for a BMW X5 during another job.

Meanwhile he left one granny annexe costing £40,000 with no glass in the windows, a leak in the roof and no heating or electrics.

Miller fixed an extension to a house using shelf joints and other faults with his work included uneven and sloping floors and leaking windows.