Drink driving nurse turned to alcohol after incident at work

A former mental health nurse caught drink driving on the Royal Estate at Sandringham turned to alcohol after an incident at work, a court was told.

Police pulled Robert Jenner over after seeing his Mercedes Vito swerve over the A149 on the night of December 12.

On Thursday King's Lynn magistrates heard after providing a positive breath test, he blew 91 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath in custody. The legal limit is 35.

In mitigation Andrew Cogan, for Jenner, said an incident at the Norvic Clinic in Norwich, in 2018, had triggered a downward spiral for his client.

The court was told that Jenner, 55, of Nightingale Drive, Norwich, had gone to help a fellow worker who was being attacked by a patient and been asphyxiated and lost consciousness in the struggle.

The defendant had been receiving support from a psychotherapist which ended two months before the drink-drive offence.

“He turned to drink in desperation,” said Mr Cogan. “He stopped to fill up with fuel, he saw a bottle of vodka and thought ‘that will make my demons go away".

Jenner, was banned from driving for two years, fined £200 and ordered to pay £105 costs and £34 victim surcharge.