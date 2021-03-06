Trio bailed following arrests outside petrol station

Published: 11:18 AM March 6, 2021

Three people who were arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences outside a petrol station at Gunton in Lowestoft have been bailed.

Three people arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences are set to answer bail later this month.

Police responded to reports about a suspected stolen vehicle in Lowestoft, which was subsequently pulled over outside a service station on Yarmouth Road in Gunton on Monday, February 15.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled drug.

Another man, in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug.

All three were detained by police and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation centre for questioning.

With inquiries continuing, a police spokesman said: "All three arrested have been released on bail until March 16."