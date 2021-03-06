Trio bailed following arrests outside petrol station
Three people arrested in connection with robbery and drugs offences are set to answer bail later this month.
Police responded to reports about a suspected stolen vehicle in Lowestoft, which was subsequently pulled over outside a service station on Yarmouth Road in Gunton on Monday, February 15.
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and possession of a controlled drug.
Another man, in his 40s, and a woman in her 30s were both arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of a controlled drug.
All three were detained by police and taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation centre for questioning.
With inquiries continuing, a police spokesman said: "All three arrested have been released on bail until March 16."
