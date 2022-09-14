News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Illegal fish traps found in Norfolk river

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:11 AM September 14, 2022
Illegal fish traps seized on River Yare

Illegal fish traps seized on River Yare - Credit: Environment Agency

Environment officers have seized illegal fish traps found in a Norfolk river.

Fisheries enforcement officers from the Environment Agency (EA) removed three unlicensed nets from the River Yare.

A licence is needed to use traps to catch crayfish and other fish species, but the traps were identified as being illegal as they did not have the required licence tags.

There are strict rules about the design and size of crayfish traps because they can be “dangerous for fish, birdlife, or other wildlife who may get caught in them”.

Permission for crayfish is also needed from the landowner and any relevant angling clubs.

A licence or permission is also needed to trap or fish for eels, elvers, sea trout, lamprey and smelt.

The EA urged people who spot traps or other suspected illegal fishing activity to report it on the hotline number 0800 807060.

