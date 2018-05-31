Warning to boat users and businesses after spate of thefts

Boats on the River Waveney, Beccles. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Marine businesses and boat users have been warned after a spate of thefts.

The warning comes after an outboard engine cover was stolen from a boat in Carlton Colville.

At some point between 4pm on Sunday, March 23, and noon on Saturday, April 18, an engine was interfered with, with the outboard engine cover from a BA reg number 1M workboat removed or stolen. The boat was moored along the River Waveney at Carlton Marshes.

Officers from Suffolk Police have urged marine businesses and boat users to be vigilant after a number of similar thefts were reported to police recently.

A number of patrols are continuing around the area, but police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged call 101, quoting crime reference number 37/22189/20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.