Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Revenge porn victim backs Prime Minister's police improvements

PUBLISHED: 20:09 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:09 11 August 2019

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A revenge porn victim whose ex-partner received a suspended prison sentence for months of harassment has backed Boris Johnson's plans to introduce tougher prison sentences for violent crimes and sexual offenders

The Prime Minister said he is determined to "come down hard" on crime, and "reverse the balance of fear" saying he wants "criminals to be afraid - not the public."

Kim Arthurton, 55, of Wymondham, waived her anonymity to speak out after her ex-partner, Michael Young, of Lowestoft received a 12-month suspended prison sentence at Norwich Magistrates' Court.

He launched a seven-month campaign of harassment against her which made her life "torture" as well as sending explicit sexual videos and pictures of Ms Arthurton to her teenage daughter, friend and brother of her late-husband.

Reacting to Mr Johnson's announcement, she said: "I believe emphatically that the police needs more money."

She added officers needed more time to investigate cases.

Mr Johnson's comments come as the government announced it would be investing £2.5b in creating 10,000 new prison places.

Since taking office last month, Mr Johnson, who wants to boost stop-and-search powers, has also revealed plans to recruit another 20,000 police officers within the next three years.

But the announcements have been met with criticism by the region's opposition MPs who pointed to evidence which shows prison sentences were only half the issue when it comes to cutting down on crime and preventing re-offending.

Clive Lewis, Labour MP for Norwich South, said: "Simply handing out tougher sentences on their own won't work.

"You can't begin to tackle crime by acting as a hard man on prisons, you have to look at causes and particularly austerity and cuts."

Norman Lamb, Liberal Democrat MP for North Norfolk said the Prime Minister's comments pointed to preparations for a general election. He said: "These comments come after years of cuts to police numbers. Lots of people raised concerns about impact of that and the idea that simply by locking more people up we're going to sort out the crime problem in this country is misguided."

Andy Symonds, chairman of the Norfolk Police Federation said that while the recent announcements were positive, they should have come sooner.

He added the increased stop and search powers would give huge amounts of reassurance to communities and would give officers on the ground back their discretion to use their professional skills and knowledge of the law.

Most Read

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Tributes paid to life-long Norwich City fan and funeral director

David Bridge with his partnerTrish Belsey. Picture: Trish Belsey

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

You’ve never seen a train like this before! The Lights Express is coming to Norfolk

The North Norfolk Railway is planning a new 'Norfolk Lights Express' service this Christmas. The heritage railway, always known as the Poppy Line, runs between Sheringham and Holt. Picture: North Norfolk Railway

Most Read

‘It’s exactly like The Archers’ - Janet Street-Porter reveals she has moved to Norfolk

Janet-Street Porter Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Two Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in country

Two fish and chip shops in Wells have been shortlisted for Chip shop of the year. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Norwich Airport holiday provider goes bust – cancelling 19,000 future bookings

Super Break has cancelled trips from Norwich Airport to Iceland. Picture: impossiAble

Channing Tatum moves to East Anglia

Channing Tatum, the movie star who is moving to Suffolk. Pic: PA/Ian West

Woman in her 80s killed after bus crash in Norwich

Serious crash in Rose Lane, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Families’ dismay at plans for new train siding near their homes

The railway line backing on to Exton's Place where the new siding will be built. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Revenge porn victim backs Prime Minister’s police improvements

Kim Arthurton, who has slammed the justice system after her ex-boyfriend avoided jail after he harrassed her and sent sexually-explicit pictures and videos of her to family and friends. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Online fundraiser to help community farm care for rescue animals

Shona Howes (right), farm manager of Longwater Community Farm in Costessey, feeding the rescue sheep. She is pictured with (from left) Molly-Mae Reed, 10, Arthur Reed, 7, Elsie Reed, 8, and Matt Reed, 37, from Bedfield in Suffolk. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

‘Eeerie’ sound keeps people awake in Norwich

An 'eerie' sound was heard in Norwich on Saturday night.Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists