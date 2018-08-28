Search

Residents could face £5,000 fine for use of fly-tippers

PUBLISHED: 14:04 20 December 2018

Residents in Great Yarmouth have been warned they could face a £5,000 fine for using fly-tippers to get rid of rubbish. Picture: Stephen Peet

Crates of empty beer bottles and piles of black bags are a common site in most homes during the festive period.

It can therefore be tempting for people to try and find a quick and easy way of declutering their home.

But, a council has warned residents they could face a hefty fine should they use fly-tippers as a way of getting rid of waste.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has reminded householders it is their duty to check anyone taking rubbish from their home has a waste carrier licence.

If illegally dumped waste can be traced back to them, they will be slapped with a £5,000 fine.

The council’s Environmental Rangers are responsible for investigating unlicensed collectors but if the householder hasn’t made any checks then it is difficult for the collector to be identified and the householder is punished.

Chairman of the environment committee, Carl Smith said: “The main message is: Do not let your guard down over the festive period.

“If you are approached on your doorstep or you are looking to find someone to remove waste from your home, and the price seems too good to be true, think carefully and ask to see their licence.”

People can call the Environment Agency on 08708 506506 to request an instant waste carrier validation check, or check the public register online at https://environment.data.gov.uk/public-register/view/index.

To report fly-tipping download the Report IT GY App, or call 01493 846478 with the date, time, location, description of the person, and the vehicle registration number.

