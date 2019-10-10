Search

Advanced search

Revealed: All the crimes reported near nightclubs

10 October, 2019 - 06:30
Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain

Archant

Almost 12 crimes are reported near nightclubs in Norwich's clubland every week, according to new figures - but traders say its reputation as a dangerous area is "completely unjust".

Police called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: David CrossPolice called to Prince of Wales Road in Norwich. Photo: David Cross

According to the Home Office data, there were 618 crimes reported around venues on and near Prince of Wales Road from August 2018 to July 2019.

In the last three years there have been 1,811 reported near venues in total, with the number fluctuating slightly - 548 were recorded in 2017/18 and 645 in 2016/17.

The most common crimes recorded are - perhaps unsurprisingly - violent and sexual offences and anti-social behaviour.

The street has long had a reputation for being troublesome, but Andy Gotts, chairman of Late Night Norwich, a group representing independent traders who want to raise issues and tackle challenges, says its reputation is unfair.

Prince of Wales Road Norwich signPrince of Wales Road Norwich sign

"People definitely want to shake off the reputation," he said, "but it is well and truly ingrained. The reputation as far as violence is concerned is just completely unjust. The one for the condition of the road is arguable."

MORE: Closed clubs and new flats - what's the future for Prince of Wales Road?

Andy Gotts Credit: Victoria PertusaAndy Gotts Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Gotts, who runs the Fluke and Envy clubs, said schemes put in place around scams and breathalysing, as well as the Ask Angela initiative, where people can ask for Angela at a bar if they need help, were increasing safety.

"No one thing solves the challenges alone, but collectively it helps," he said.

It was echoed by Steve King, who runs Stadia sports bar and nightclub, and said it was a different picture to several years ago.

"In the early 1990s it was pretty violent, very violent compared to now," he said. "We might eject a few people on a Saturday night, but rarely do we have a fight. You are safer than you were then, by a mile.

Steve King, who has owned Stadia since 2014. Picture: StadiaSteve King, who has owned Stadia since 2014. Picture: Stadia

You may also want to watch:

"People have this perception of Prince of Wales as a dangerous area, but I just don't see that level of violence anymore."

MORE: 'People no longer neck 10 pints of Stella' - city's nightlife changing as we swap shots for experience

Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYPrince of Wales Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Those living off the area may disagree - concerns over anti-social behaviour and violence remain, particularly around areas such as King Street.

But work is ongoing - in 2017 the street was given Purple Flag status, a mark of somewhere offering a safe, diverse and enjoyable night out.

A key part of the crackdown on crime on Prince of Wales Road is the police response.

Norwich police's chief inspector Sonia Humphreys said that despite a rise in national crime figures, the levels of reported crime from around the clubland area had remained fairly stable over the last five years.

She said they were continuing work to ensure people remained safe.

"Our officers work out in the community to try and raise awareness around ways to remain safe and report crime with recent examples of such work undertaken at the UEA for students during freshers' week," she said.

"Every weekend a proactive high visibility policing presence works alongside partners including licensing, venues, security staff and voluntary services such as the SOS bus and Safe Haven and together we seek to ensure that visitors, staff and residents alike have a safe and enjoyable experience whilst out in the city centre."

Most Read

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Thomas Cook shops to reopen across Norfolk thanks to rescue deal

The Thomas Cook branch in Norwich is one of many hoped to reopen

What is it like to live in the Norwich homes named the UK’s best building?

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia, who live in the Goldsmith Street development. Pic: Archant

Revealed: Tactics to combat hare coursing

Thie vehicle suspected of being used by coursers ended up in a ditch Picture: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

WATCH: Land Rover driver takes on six foot deep flood water

Adam Harrison with his 1995 Land Rover Discovery

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Father’s heartbreak after eight-year-old son is ‘abducted’ by mother and taken to Russia

Ian Kettlewell, holding a photo of himself and son Myles. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘He had a fabulous life’: Tributes pour in for popular hairdresser

Nick Whyte, who died aged 59, was a successful hairdresser who opened more than 20 salons in East Anglia.

Canaries’ injury curse strikes again as McLean pulls out of Scotland squad ahead of Russia clash

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean has pulled out of the Scotland squad due to injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Home-owners are jealous of us’ - How award-winning council home changed life for this couple

Award winning community built on Goldsmith Street in Norwich. Residents Peter and Kier Osborne Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Revealed: All the crimes reported near nightclubs

Prince of Wales Road Norwich in the rain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists