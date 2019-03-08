Search

Advanced search

Man who tried to grow cannabis to make oil for his chronic pain appears in court

PUBLISHED: 11:00 19 October 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A man who researched how to grow cannabis online in order to treat his chronic pain has been handed 160 hours of unpaid work.

When police officers raided Reece Ashman's home in Kirkpatrick Road, Norwich, on May 22 this year, they discovered the master bedroom had been converted into a cannabis factory with 20 mature plants which were almost as tall as the ceiling.

They also found evidence a second bedroom had been used to grow cannabis plants which had already been harvested, as well as 47g of cannabis leaves in bags around the property.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates' Court on Friday, Ashman, 29, pleaded guilty to producing a controlled drug.

The court heard how after discovering police had raided his home Ashman had handed himself in and admitted full ownership of all the cannabis plants.

He told officers he suffered chronic pain and his intention had been to make cannabis oil as he had read it was the best way to treat his type of pain.

Josephine Jones, prosecuting, said: "He obtained all of the equipment from second hand sites and researched a lot online.

You may also want to watch:

"It is the first time he has done anything like this and he knew he had to take steps to alter the electricity supply, and that was done by someone else who he was not prepared to name.

"There is nothing to disprove that this was not for his own use."

Mitigating, Ralph Gillam said Ashman sustained a severe skull fracture while playing football in 2017.

"He received surgery at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital but around two years ago he started suffering chronic pain akin to migraines," he said.

"He read online that this could deal with his pain quite successfully."

The court also heard from a probation officer who said: "Ashman had obviously done a lot of research about how he could grow the cannabis but he seemed quite clueless about the penalties of what he was doing."

Ashman was given a 12-month community order for 160 hours unpaid work and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85.

It was also ordered that all Ashman's equipment and cannabis plants be destroyed.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Norfolk fire service called after property struck by lightning

Fire crews taped off an area following a lightening strike in Worcester Road, Costessey. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Meet Matthew - the rough sleeper who has stolen the hearts of a Norfolk market town

Matthew, who appeared in Fakenham about two weeks ago, originally became homeless two years ago after falling on hard times. Picture: Archant

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Three schools ordered to improve - or face closure

Wayland Junior Academy in Watton has been served with a termination warning notice by the regional schools commissioner following its inadequate Ofsted judgement. Picture: TEN Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Opening date for Norwich’s new Primark store

Norwich's new Primark taking shape on Haymarket. Pic: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Her innocence is shattered’ - five-year-old girl seriously injured by ‘lunatic’ driver in A47 crash

Carlos Lester has been jailed for four years after injuring a five-year-old girl in an A47 crash in May. Picture: Submitted

‘I didn’t know he was dying’ - girlfriend of man who died of cancer aged 22 urges other to push for answers

Nathan Codling and girlfriend Georgia Hadcroft. Nathan died 22 less than two years after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Photo: Georgia Hadcroft

Farke’s robust defence to City’s critics

Todd Cantwell has recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him out of the England Under-21 set up Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

WATCH: CCTV captures ‘astonishing’ moment car drives at man on petrol station forecourt

Norfolk Police have released CCTV footage of what happened on the forecourt of the Tesco petrol station car park on Blue Boar Lane in Sprowston (Picture: Norfolk Police)

Coach driver suspended after telling tourists ‘you MUST speak English in the UK’

A couple visiting Norwich were told by their National Express driver:
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists