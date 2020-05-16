‘I counted 50 pellet wounds’: owner of shot cat tells of horror

White Toes was shot in the face with a shotgun, leaving more than 50 pellets riddled in his eyes, lungs, head, and neck Photo: Janet Norman-Philips Archant

The owner of a 10-year-old cat who died after being blasted with a shotgun says she hopes karma catches up with the shooter.

White Toes, the beloved pet of Janet Norman-Philips (right) was shot at in Redlingfield. Photo: Phil Morley White Toes, the beloved pet of Janet Norman-Philips (right) was shot at in Redlingfield. Photo: Phil Morley

White Toes, the beloved pet of Janet Norman-Philips, 67, was shot in Redlingfield, Suffolk, sometime between Wednesday, May 6 and Saturday, May 9, while missing from home.

After three days away from home, White Toes returned limping and riddled with more than 50 pellet wounds after being shot with a live shotgun.

“I just burst into tears,” Ms Norman-Philips said, describing the moment she was told her cat could not be saved.

“The vet concluded there was no way of digging all the bullets out - they were in his eyes, lungs, neck and face. I’ve counted more than 50 from the x-ray.

‘White Toes’ was a beloved village cat in Weybread, Suffolk, described as a familiar sight in the village Photo: Halesworth Police ‘White Toes’ was a beloved village cat in Weybread, Suffolk, described as a familiar sight in the village Photo: Halesworth Police

“It was mean and vicious. Whoever did this is wicked and evil and should be ashamed of themselves.”

Ms Norman-Philips, who has been the clerk of Redlingfield Parish Council for the last six years, said her cat was well-loved by the village.

“He was effectively an outside cat who adopted us five years ago, he just turned up and stayed. He wasn’t keen on being touched but regularly visited lots of people,” she said.

“I can’t imagine what kind of evil person would do this to a defenceless animal. He was old and didn’t hunt and was never aggressive. I hope the person realises how horrid they have been.”

Ms Norman-Philips owns three other elderly cats, who she said had since been searching around White Toes’ bed to find him.

She added that White Toes had been buried in his favourite spot in the garden, where he would sit in the sun with her other cats staring at birds.

She said: “There’s a possibility this was an accident, but real gun owners don’t have accidents. And if it was an accident then you take responsibility and find the owners or take it to a vet. So I fear it was deliberate.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 37/25906/20.