Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison
PUBLISHED: 07:30 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:17 02 June 2020
Archant
A man who raped a 15-year-old girl in Norwich died in prison, an inquest has heard.
Charlie March, 42, of Moorgate Road, Dereham, admitted raping the girl in a woodland area in West Earlham.
At a sentencing hearing at Norwich Crown Court in 2017, Judge Anthony Bate said he agreed with a report which showed March posed a “high risk of serious harm” to children.
March was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison and was put on the sex offenders’ register for life.
He died at Bure Prison on Sunday May 17.
An inquest into March’s death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Monday June, 1.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was hanging.
The inquest has been adjourned until April 22 next year.
