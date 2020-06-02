Man who raped girl, 15, in Norwich woodland dies in prison

An inquest has opened into the death of convicted rapist Charlie March. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary. Archant

A man who raped a 15-year-old girl in Norwich died in prison, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Charlie March, 42, of Moorgate Road, Dereham, admitted raping the girl in a woodland area in West Earlham.

At a sentencing hearing at Norwich Crown Court in 2017, Judge Anthony Bate said he agreed with a report which showed March posed a “high risk of serious harm” to children.

March was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison and was put on the sex offenders’ register for life.

He died at Bure Prison on Sunday May 17.

An inquest into March’s death was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich on Monday June, 1.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the medical cause of death was hanging.

The inquest has been adjourned until April 22 next year.