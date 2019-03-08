Rapist who went on run for more than two years is convicted

Charles Adcock, who has been convicted of rape. Pic: Norfolk police. Archant

A rapist who went on the run for more than two years has been brought to justice, after he admitted a string of sex offences when he finally appeared in court.

Charles Adcock, 60, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via a video link from Norwich prison, and admitted rape of a child and a string of sex assaults on the same girl, which started when she was seven.

He also admitted inciting the victim to engage in sexual activity.

Adcock also pleaded guilty to possession of indecent photos of a child, possession of one prohibited image and possession of one extreme pornographic image on May 26, 2015.

Richard Paterson appeared for the prosecution and Matthew McNiff appeared for Adcock, at the short hearing.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Anthony Bate adjourned sentencing until July 30.

He also ordered a pre-sentence report which he said should also make a realistic assessment of the danger Adcock posed to the public.

He remanded Adcock in custody.

Adcock, who has links to Norfolk and Wiltshire, appeared in a wanted appeal which was made by police in September last year.

The appeal highlighted that Adcock had been known to sleep rough and alter his appearance.

The police said at the time that Adcock also went by the name of Eddie and pretended to be older, claiming to be 61, although he was in fact 59.