Man denies Norwich stabbing

Published: 4:30 PM December 9, 2020

Police were called to Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross on May 13 2020 after a man was stabbed in the stomach. - Credit: Simon Parkin, Archant.

A man who admits coming to Norwich to sell drugs denied he stabbed a man in the stomach because he was annoyed with him over causing a disturbance.

Norwich Crown Court heard Jamie Mooney was seriously injured after being stabbed in his left side and leg.

He was taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and treated for serious stab wounds to his stomach.

It followed an incident in Bolingbroke Road, Mile Cross, on May 13, this year.

Raehein Phillips, 23, has gone on trial after he denied attempted murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and having an offensive weapon, a 'Rambo-style' knife.

Giving evidence, Phillips admitted bringing drugs to Norwich to sell.

He said he caught the train from London and got off at Diss where he was met and brought by car to an address on Marshall Road, on the Mile Cross estate.

He said that he was planning to use the address to sit and sell drugs which he had hidden inside his body, and agreed that Mr Mooney had caused a disturbance outside.

He denied he told the former partner of Mr Mooney to get rid of him before he gets hurt and said that he did not really know the victim .

Phillips, who the court heard was known as "T," also denied that when he left the address in a car he had seen Mr Mooney on Bolingbroke Road and had got out of the car and stabbed him.

He said he could not remember seeing Mr Mooney and told the jury: "I did not get out of the car. I did not stab Jamie Mooney."

Phillips was arrested nine days later on May 22 for the attack.

Prosecutor Lori Tucker, in cross-examination asked Phillips if he had stabbed Mr Mooney because he was annoyed at him for causing a disturbance which could have brought the attention of police.

Phillips replied : "I did not stab Jamie Mooney."

The trial continues.