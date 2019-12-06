Teenager suffers black eye in Wetherspoon pub toilet attack

A teenager was attacked in the toilets of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich .Photo: Steve Adams

A teenager suffered a black eye in an attempted robbery in the toilets of a Wetherspoon pub.

On Saturday, November 23, a man in his late teens was approached by another in the upstairs toilet of the Queen of Iceni in Norwich, who demanded money from him.

When the teen refused, his attacker punched him in the head before attempting to steal cash from him - but was unsuccessful.

Police have now appealed for any witnesses to the incident, which happened at around 11pm, to come forward.

The attacker is described as a white male in his late teens, around 5ft 7in, of a slim build and with blond or light-brown medium-length hair. He was dressed in casual clothing.

Anybody who witnessed the attack should contact Det Con Hayley Green at Bethel Street police station on 101, quoting crime number 36/82310/19/

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.