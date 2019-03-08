Search

Advanced search

Man returns to Prince of Wales Road 15 minutes after police ban for nightclub fight

PUBLISHED: 06:47 13 November 2019

Shaun Chamberlain was banned from Prince of Wales Road after a fight at Qube Bar and Nightclub Picture: Denise Bradley

Shaun Chamberlain was banned from Prince of Wales Road after a fight at Qube Bar and Nightclub Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A support worker had "an expensive night out" after breaching an exclusion order following a fight in a nightclub.

Shaun Chamberlain, 25, of Calthorpe Close in Stalham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he admitted failing to comply with a section 35 dispersal order from a police officer on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, on October 6.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said Chamberlain was given the order at 1.45am outside Qube nightclub.

She said: "He (Chamberlain) had been ejected from the nightclub for being in a fight. He was given a section 35 order and told if he returned to Prince of Wales Road he would be arrested."

After signing a document, Chamberlain, who works with vulnerable people, walked to the railway station but returned to the Prince of Wales Road area just after 2am.

You may also want to watch:

Mitigating, Ryan Creek said: "It is going to be an expensive night for Mr Chamberlain. He had gone out with friends and got quite drunk.

"He suffers from anxiety and depression but he doesn't normally drink to excess. It is quite a foolish turn of events."

Chairman of the bench, Jocelyn Abel said: "We hope not to see you back in court."

Chamberlain was fined £217.

Most Read

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Firefighters evacuate care home after blaze breaks out

Thorp House care home in Griston. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Man returns to Prince of Wales Road 15 minutes after police ban for nightclub fight

Shaun Chamberlain was banned from Prince of Wales Road after a fight at Qube Bar and Nightclub Picture: Denise Bradley

Hollywood comes to Cromer: Lily James among stars in town for Netflix film

The Dig filming in Cromer, Lily James on set. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Firefighters evacuate care home after blaze breaks out

Thorp House care home in Griston. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare

Motorcyclist suffers life-changing injuries in crash

A motorcyclist has suffered life-changing injuries after a crash on the Fakenham Road in Taverham. Picture: Google

Man headbutted police officer while being taken to hospital for treatment

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

That man Marriott’s at it again for Linnets

Adam Marriott is in a stunning run of form for King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists