Man returns to Prince of Wales Road 15 minutes after police ban for nightclub fight

A support worker had "an expensive night out" after breaching an exclusion order following a fight in a nightclub.

Shaun Chamberlain, 25, of Calthorpe Close in Stalham, appeared at Norwich Magistrates' Court on November 12 where he admitted failing to comply with a section 35 dispersal order from a police officer on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich, on October 6.

Prosecuting, Robyn Khan said Chamberlain was given the order at 1.45am outside Qube nightclub.

She said: "He (Chamberlain) had been ejected from the nightclub for being in a fight. He was given a section 35 order and told if he returned to Prince of Wales Road he would be arrested."

After signing a document, Chamberlain, who works with vulnerable people, walked to the railway station but returned to the Prince of Wales Road area just after 2am.

Mitigating, Ryan Creek said: "It is going to be an expensive night for Mr Chamberlain. He had gone out with friends and got quite drunk.

"He suffers from anxiety and depression but he doesn't normally drink to excess. It is quite a foolish turn of events."

Chairman of the bench, Jocelyn Abel said: "We hope not to see you back in court."

Chamberlain was fined £217.