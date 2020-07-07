Man arrested following assault near town centre

A man was arrested on suspicion of assault following disorder on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant Archant

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault after trouble flared close to a town centre over the weekend.

As pubs in Lowestoft returned to business on Saturday for the first time since March, Suffolk Constabulary has praised the way the county conducted itself on the first night of eased lockdown.

With “some incidents” of disorder however reported in Lowestoft, including reports of a fight near to the town centre, police officers responded to an incident of disorder in Station Square just after 9pm on July 4.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault, and he has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.

Inspector Liz Casey, of Suffolk Police, said: “Working with local partners in and around Lowestoft allowed us to plan and resource effectively for the reopening weekend.

“Although there were some incidents of disorder in the town on Saturday evening, the large majority of people were enjoying their evening and sensibly sticking to the guidelines.”

In Norfolk, six people were arrested over the weekend for drunk and disorderly behaviour and assault – with all of these arrests made in the Great Yarmouth borough.