Anger over ‘senseless acts’ after public toilets are vandalised

Two sets of public toilets in north Norfolk have been vandalised. Images: Google StreetView/Getty Archant

Council bosses have slammed “senseless acts” of vandalism on two public toilets in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Norfolk District Council said its toilets in Cromer and Fakenham had been damaged over the weekend.

You may also want to watch:

The council, which has reported the vandalism to Norfolk police, said: “At a time when our staff are working hard to re-open facilities safely in North Norfolk, these senseless acts make things unnecessarily more difficult.”

The public toilets recently reopened after a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

However, the council is still urging visitors to be considerate when coming to North Norfolk, to take note if an area seems busy and if so, consider visiting somewhere quieter.

They said: “Please remember that sadly the virus is still with us, so regular hand washing and adhering to government social distancing guidelines must be complied with at all times.”