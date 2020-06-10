Search

Anger over ‘senseless acts’ after public toilets are vandalised

PUBLISHED: 08:33 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 10 June 2020

Two sets of public toilets in north Norfolk have been vandalised. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Two sets of public toilets in north Norfolk have been vandalised. Images: Google StreetView/Getty

Archant

Council bosses have slammed “senseless acts” of vandalism on two public toilets in Norfolk.

North Norfolk District Council said its toilets in Cromer and Fakenham had been damaged over the weekend.

The council, which has reported the vandalism to Norfolk police, said: “At a time when our staff are working hard to re-open facilities safely in North Norfolk, these senseless acts make things unnecessarily more difficult.”

The public toilets recently reopened after a relaxation of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

However, the council is still urging visitors to be considerate when coming to North Norfolk, to take note if an area seems busy and if so, consider visiting somewhere quieter.

They said: “Please remember that sadly the virus is still with us, so regular hand washing and adhering to government social distancing guidelines must be complied with at all times.”

