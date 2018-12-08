Praise as public help police restrain wanted man in city centre

The public has been praised for helping two police officers restrain a man in Norwich city centre.

People rushed over to help the officers on Castle Street as they attempted to arrest a 25-year-old who was wanted for domestic assault.

One of the officers involved said the suspect would have escaped if it had not been for the public stepping in.

A 49-year-old technician from Taverham was one of the people who helped. He said he “piled in” after spotting the officers struggling to restrain the suspect.

He said: “I was on my way to a job and all of a sudden I heard a lot of commotion. I saw two guys jump out of a council van and at first I thought they had hit someone.

“I thought ‘blimey, something is happening here’.

“But then I could see there was a bit of a scuffle and as I got closer I saw two female officers grappling with a man.

“Other people were already involved at this point, so I dumped my tool case and ran round to see what I could do.”

The man, who did not wish to be named, said he grabbed the suspect’s wrist to help the officers put handcuffs on him.

“There’s a lot of negative publicity about people not getting involved in stuff like this,” he said. “But I think people should as long as it is safe to so.

“I think it shows people will get involved when they need to.”

One of the officers involved said the incident happened on Tuesday, December 4.

She said the wanted man was initially spotted on London Street and was approached by officers.

“He was agitated as he thought he had already been dealt with [by police],” the officer said.

“As soon as we told him he would be under arrest he tried running away.

“We grabbed hold of him and he was dragging us down the street, but then members of the public helped us get him on the floor.

“It was lovely that the public got involved. He would have got away if they had not been there.”

Sgt Mark Shepherd praised the public for their involvement, adding: “It is such a nice thing to see and hear that people will still step in and help.”

Police said the man has been charged with resisting arrest.