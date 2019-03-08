Search

Public comes to aid of teenager being robbed in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 23:52 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 23:52 24 April 2019

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24. Photo: James Bass.

Members of the public came to the aid of a teenager in Lowestoft when he was pushed off his bicycle and assaulted during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened in Millenium Way at around 6.30pm today, Wednesday, April 24.

The victim, a teenage boy, was cycling with a friend when he was approached by a man who pulled him off his bicycle.

He was assaulted and the offender attempted to steal the his bag.

However, members of the public intervened and the offender ran off.

It is believed the offender may have run off in the direction of Elizabeth Close.

The suspect is described as a white, around 5ft 9inches tall, with short ginger hair.

He was wearing a black Superdry jacket and black tracksuit bottoms and was described as being in his 30s.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area between 6.15pm and 7pm today and who saw anything that might assist with the investigation.

This includes anyone driving in the area who may have dashcam footage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact East CID at Lowestoft Police Station on 101, quoting CAD 316 of today, 24 April.

Alternatively, contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

