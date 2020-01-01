Norwich pub owner convicted of £1k charity fraud to be sentenced

Jason Staff (left) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court. PIC: Peter Walsh. Archant

The sentencing of a Norwich pub owner who set up a fundraiser in aid of a cancer charity but then kept the £1,000 worth of proceeds for himself is due to be heard today.

Jason Staff, 50, from the Robin Hood Pub, put on a headshave and barbecue in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support in June 2018 which raised a total of £1,003.35.

The pub posted various notices about the headshave, which happened on June 16, 2018, on its Facebook page although the cancer charity never received any cash.

Staff, of Mousehold Street, Norwich, was found guilty in February of fraud and possessing an article for use in fraud, namely a fundraising certificate.

He was due to be sentenced earlier this year, but the case was adjourned as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The case is now due to take place at Norwich Magistrates Court this afternoon.