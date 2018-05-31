Inmate twice set fire to his cell at Norwich Prison in just a few hours

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

An inmate at Norwich Prison has been "disciplined" after he set fire two his cell twice sparking two fire service call outs.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were first called at just before 3.30am on Thursday (December 19) and sent appliances from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham to the Knox Road jail following reports of a fire in a building which was put out before they arrived.

But fire crews from Sprowston, Carrow and Earlham were called just a few hours later, at just after 7.30am, following another building fire at the prison which was again extinguished before the fire brigade arrived but crews did carry out an inspection.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "A prisoner at HMP Norwich attempted to start fires in his cell but they were quickly put out by staff before emergency services arrived. There were no injuries and the prisoner responsible has been disciplined."