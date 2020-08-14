Search

Advanced search

Prisoner who threw urine over officer admits ‘poison’ charge

PUBLISHED: 12:43 14 August 2020

HMP Wayland. Photo: Angela Sharpe.

HMP Wayland. Photo: Angela Sharpe.

Archant © 2008

An inmate with a “terrible record” threw a jug of urine over a prison officer, a court heard.

Michael Hughes, 36, soaked the officer as she passed him near the showers at Wayland Prison, Norwich Crown Court was told.

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said the prison officer knew Hughes, who had been unpleasant to her in the past - but said did not realise he was about to attack her.

He said she had passed the defendant at the entrance to the showers but when she came back had the urine thrown over her.

Mr Potts said the victim, who felt “upset and humiliated”, had to attend hospital as the urine had gone in her eyes.

She also required treatment to prevent possible hepatitis B infection.

A statement read by Mr Potts on behalf of the victim, said the incident came as a shock to the prison officer.

She also described how the incident, which happened on April 16 last year, made me feel humiliated as other inmates at the prison were laughing at her.

You may also want to watch:

Hughes, currently of Humber Prison, appeared for sentence on Friday having previously admitted administering poison with intent.

Edward Renvoize, defending, said Hughes, who has 13 previous convictions for 19 offences, including violence and attacks on prison officers, had a “terrible record”.

But he said he had shown a significant degree of remorse about what he did, entering a guilty plea to the offence in the magistrates court.

Mr Renvoize said as far as the defendant was concerned it was “probably the worst thing he’s ever done”.

He said the defendant recognised that the prison officer had been doing her best and that in an attempt to move prisons he “took a very unpleasant course”.

Sentencing Hughes to a total of 20 months in prison, Judge Stephen Holt said it was a pretty unpleasant offence which happened while the victim was Just doing her job.

Judge Holt said the incident had not only made her job extremely more difficult but resulted in her feeling upset and humiliated.

The judge added that Hughes telling his barrister it was one of the worst things he had done was s”aying something” as he had done some “pretty unpleasant things”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police warning after three vehicle collision

Police attended the scene of a three vehicle collision at Crostwick. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Cafe owner excluded from Eat Out scheme loses £200 on first day of opening

New owner of the Hilltop Café at Rackheath, Barry Wright, with the 'Hilltop' breakfast. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner

Independent restaurant shuts permanently with new owner sought

Outside The Kitchen in Roudham. Picture; The English Whisky Co

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk - but not quite yet

Thunderstorms could be on their way to Norfolk and Suffolk. Pic: Peter Cutts / newzulu.com

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Goalkeeper who knocked referee unconscious back in court for drink-driving

Aaron Wick, who rolled his car whilst over the drink drive limit Picture: Archant

Leopard cub dies at Banham Zoo

One of the Sri Lankan leopard cubs has died at Banham Zoo. Pic: Ian Read

‘Gentle giant’ died after falling in Norwich river, inquest hears

Floral tributes to Laurence Harvey who died in the River Wensum in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Heavy tailbacks on main city road after crash leaves van on its side

Police on the scene of a crash in Bracondale where a van is on its side. Picture: David Powles

‘He’s doing the pots with a Rolex on’: Staff amazed when hotel boss washes dishes

Boss becomes pot washer: Philip Turner, left, mucks in with the rest of the kitchen crew. Pic: Philip Turner