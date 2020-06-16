Power saw stolen following vehicle break-in
PUBLISHED: 10:19 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 16 June 2020
A power saw was stolen after a vehicle was broken into.
Witnesses are being sought after a vehicle parked in Worlingham was broken into overnight.
Police are seeking information after the vehicle was broken into in Worlingham at the end of last week.
A police spokesman said: “The vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue was broken into sometime overnight between Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12 and a power saw was stolen from inside.
“Can you help?”
If you have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/32506/20 via 101.
Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org
