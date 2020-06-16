Power saw stolen following vehicle break-in

Witnesses are being sought after a vehicle parked in Worlingham was broken into overnight.

Police are seeking information after the vehicle was broken into in Worlingham at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue was broken into sometime overnight between Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12 and a power saw was stolen from inside.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/32506/20 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

