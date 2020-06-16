Search

Advanced search

Power saw stolen following vehicle break-in

PUBLISHED: 10:19 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 10:19 16 June 2020

A power saw was stolen after a vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue, Worlingham was broken into. Picture: Google Images

A power saw was stolen after a vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue, Worlingham was broken into. Picture: Google Images

Archant

A power saw was stolen after a vehicle was broken into.

Witnesses are being sought after a vehicle parked in Worlingham was broken into overnight.

Police are seeking information after the vehicle was broken into in Worlingham at the end of last week.

A police spokesman said: “The vehicle parked in Pepys Avenue was broken into sometime overnight between Thursday, June 11 and Friday, June 12 and a power saw was stolen from inside.

“Can you help?”

If you have any information about this theft please contact Suffolk Police quoting reference 37/32506/20 via 101.

Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form www.crimestoppers-uk.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

City centre burger van to close due to impact of pandemic

Mum's Little Kitchen on Magdalen Street, Norwich near Anglia Square has shut due to coronavirus. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Norfolk and Waveney branches could be hit as Travis Perkins closes 165 stores

Builders merchants Travis Perkins is to close 165 stores with loss of 2,500 jobs. Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village housing plans delayed over inspector’s ‘horrifying’ comments

A draft plan for development in a Norfolk village has been delayed following shock over a planning examiners horrifying changes. Pictured, Poringland village sign. Photo: Andrew Tullett

City player returns ‘negative’ coronavirus test says Stuart Webber

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has provided an update on the player who tested positive for coronavirus Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

‘Considerable damage’ as road shuts due to third sinkhole in six months

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

New welcome signs highlight town’s attractions

New gateway signs in North Walsham. Picture: Bob Wright
Drive 24