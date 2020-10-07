Search

Advanced search

Man burgled home of woman, 75, a month after prison release

PUBLISHED: 05:06 08 October 2020

Robert Francis. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Robert Francis. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

A man with 21 convictions for house burglaries targeted the home of a 75-year-old woman - a month after being released from prison with £47 to his name.

Robert Francis, 52, broke into the home on Leeder Hill, Postwick, and took about £3,000-worth of property, including jewellery, a watch and a coin collection.

Norwich Crown Court heard the burglary, which happened during the day while the victim was out on August 25 this year, came after Francis had been released from a previous sentence.

In July Francis was released on licence at the half-way point of a six years and nine months jail term which had been imposed in February 2017 for conspiracy to burgle.

Francis, who has 21 previous offences recorded against him, had been released with a discharge grant of £47 but found himself homeless and with nowhere to go.

The court was told that “one thing sadly led to another and he returned to a familiar pattern of offending”.

Francis, previously of Holme House Prison, Stockton-on-Tees, appeared at court via videolink on Wednesday, October 7 having previously admitted burglary on August 25 this year. He admitted a separate offence of possession of cannabis on September 8.

Sentencing Francis to a total of three years imprisonment, Judge Andrew Shaw said this was “a sad case in so many ways”. He said: “It seems to me quite simply that you have become institutionalised”.

Judge Shaw added: “You have just spent so long now, so much of your adult life in prison that you just seem to me to be ill-equipped to cope on the outside.”

He said the offence had been aggravated by the fact there was an elderly victim, Francis’s previous offending, and the fact he had been released on licence just a month before the burglary took place.

Andrew Oliver, mitigating, said he conceded the defendant’s previous convictions and the fact the offence was committed so soon after his release on licence were aggravating features.

He said that the defendant admitted he had “done very poorly on his release having offended so quickly”.

Mr Oliver added that Francis had found himself in an “interminable cycle of re-offending” and stated his strongest mitigation was his guilty plea.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Another steep rise in Covid cases in Norwich, latest figures show

Latest figures have shown coronavirus case rises in all eight areas in Norfolk and Waveney over the past seven days. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Restaurant owner puts Christmas decorations up early to spread cheer

Owner Craig Grant with his Christmas decorations up early at the Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton, to cheer all his customers up. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Army of reservists, oxygen for 300 patients: N&N gets ready for second wave

Lucy Humphries was flown to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, where she died. Picture: Nick Butcher

Man burgled home of woman, 75, a month after prison release

Robert Francis. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Family of Norwich coronavirus victim welcome government pandemic response inquiry

Jo Goodman with her father Stuart Goodman who died in Norwich in April after contracting coronavirus. Picture: Goodman Family