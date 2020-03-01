Hunt continues following thefts of luxury toilets

A premises on Pinbush Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles were stolen. It included the theft of a Black Groundhog Unit that was later recovered but damaged with no key. Picture: Suffolk Police Archant

Information is being sought after 15 brand new Portaloo toilets, along with machinery and trailers, were stolen from an industrial estate.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen. The theft included luxury Kensington Event Toilets. Picture: Suffolk Police A premises on Pinbush Road was broken into and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles has been stolen. The theft included luxury Kensington Event Toilets. Picture: Suffolk Police

Police inquiries are continuing, with witnesses still being sought after the luxury toilets and a large amount of machinery and trailers for vehicles were stolen.

The thefts from a unit at Pinbush Road on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate happened at some point between 4pm on Thursday, November 28, and 7am on Friday, November 29.

Among the items stolen were 15 Portaloo toilets, "all brand new", according to police, and a brand new trailer that transported the Portaloos.

Police said that a Kensington event luxury toilets unit and a yellow/beige Groundhog unit were also stolen along with a black Groundhog unit that was later recovered but was damaged with no key.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are ongoing."

Information to Halesworth police, quoting crime number 37/72218/19, on 101.