Police want to speak to this woman after toys were stolen

PUBLISHED: 16:35 08 November 2018

Police want to speak to a woman after toys were stolen from B&M in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Do you know this woman? Police want to speak to her after toys were stolen from a shop in King’s Lynn.

Police want to speak to a woman after toys were stolen from B&M in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Toys were stolen from the B&M store at the Vancouver Centre on Wednesday, October 21, and Tuesday, October 27.

Officer have released CCTV images of a women they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

Anyone can identify the woman or has any information should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/66190/18 and 36/67440/18.

