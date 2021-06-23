News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Photo shows car inches from knocking cyclist off road

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:43 AM June 23, 2021   
A sliver car came very close to knocking this cyclist off the road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday.

A sliver car came very close to knocking this cyclist off the road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. - Credit: NSRAPT

This photograph shows just how close one cyclist came to being knocked off the road by an inconsiderate driver in Norfolk.

It happened in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, June 22.

The footage was captured by a camera attached to the rear of the bicycle, which shows a silver car overtaking far too close.

The Highway Code states drivers should give "plenty of room" to cyclists when passing, with a minimum of 1.5m of room the general recommendation.

But in this incident the silver car overtaking is clearly far close than that to the back wheel of the bike, and therefore would have been even closer to the handlebars.

You may also want to watch:

A crew from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team was working in the area at the time.

In a post on social media after the incident, NSRAPT said: "Some poor driving observed by our cyclists such as this taken by rear camera. Respect for each other costs nothing, but can save lives."


Most Read

  1. 1 'It's not even that short' - schoolboy, 14, put in isolation due to haircut
  2. 2 'Red-and-white spray paint doesn't count' - three danger lorries stopped
  3. 3 Norfolk man found drunk at wheel twice in less than a month
  1. 4 Nick Knowles joins outcry as Norfolk police told to close Twitter accounts
  2. 5 Norfolk set for dry week with temperatures to rise
  3. 6 'Second time this year' - Armed police called to Norwich street
  4. 7 Why your phone might warn you of a 'terror attack' today
  5. 8 Part of A47 closed after concerns for woman’s welfare
  6. 9 Fresh calls for action over 'unacceptable' queues at A11 roundabout
  7. 10 Hundreds flock to see exotic birds in Yarmouth bushes
Norfolk Live
Great Yarmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse at Brancaster Staithe and Rocky Bottoms in West Runton have been praised by chef Galton Blackiston.

Food and Drink

Two Norfolk restaurants in top five 'secret' places to eat on English coast

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Alison Birmingham and Tony Gray at Heartsease roundabout

Dutch design could inspire revamp of danger roundabout

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Prince George and Princess Charlotte counted down the start o

Royal Family

Prince William, George and Charlotte start races at Sandringham

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Rhona Seal

Rare condition kills 'amazing' lorry driver

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon