Photo shows car inches from knocking cyclist off road

Published: 7:43 AM June 23, 2021

A sliver car came very close to knocking this cyclist off the road in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday. - Credit: NSRAPT

This photograph shows just how close one cyclist came to being knocked off the road by an inconsiderate driver in Norfolk.

It happened in Great Yarmouth on Tuesday, June 22.

The footage was captured by a camera attached to the rear of the bicycle, which shows a silver car overtaking far too close.

The Highway Code states drivers should give "plenty of room" to cyclists when passing, with a minimum of 1.5m of room the general recommendation.

But in this incident the silver car overtaking is clearly far close than that to the back wheel of the bike, and therefore would have been even closer to the handlebars.

A crew from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team was working in the area at the time.

In a post on social media after the incident, NSRAPT said: "Some poor driving observed by our cyclists such as this taken by rear camera. Respect for each other costs nothing, but can save lives."



