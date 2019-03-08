Chance to influence policing priorities in Thorpe St Andrew

Police to hold Safer Neighbourhood Meeting. PIC: Denise Bradley. Archant

People living on the outskirts of Norwich have a chance to influence policing priorities in the area.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Thorpe St Andrew Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) will be holding a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting at Jubilee Hall, Lower Street, Salhouse on Monday, April 1 at 7pm.

The meeting will give people the chance to raise any issues or concerns they may have about where they live and speak to panel members made up of representatives from the police, district council and other agencies.

People attending will also have the chance to influence policing priorities in the area.

Current priorities include:

• High visibility patrols to deter anti-social behaviour in Rackheath, Salhouse, Wroxham, Great Plumstead and Little Plumstead

• Detect and deter drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in Thorpe St Andrew

To contact your Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) call 101.