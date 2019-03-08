Police target kerb crawlers in Norwich

Officers have been targeting kerb crawlers operating in part of Norwich.

Cracking down on prostitution, and those that use them, has recently been made a priority by the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team.

On Tuesday night (May 14) a team of officers were out on patrol in the RosaryRoad and BarrackStreet areas of the city cracking down on offenders.

PC Lucy Campbell was one of four officers from the Norwich East SNT taking part in patrols in the area.

She said: "It's now been adopted as part of our SNT meeting."

PC Campbell said a number of evening patrols had been organised so "it's not just a one off".

She said: "We're trying to tackle the issues."

PC Campbell said prostitutes were regarded as "vulnerable" with the focus on catching those that use them.

She said: "The females are there for one reason or another.

"They know what they are letting themselves in for but unfortunately they've got some kind of addiction that they're trying to fund which makes them vulnerable."

Sergeant Mark Shepherd had warned that kerb crawlers would be arrested ahead of the operation.

He tweeted: "Officers from the @NorwichPoliceUK #NorwichEast SNT will be out on patrol tonight on #RosaryRoad #BarrackStreet areas of #Norwich

Be warned. Kerb crawlers WILL be arrested.

This has been adopted as a #Policing priority. @OldLibraryWood @Transcendental1".

During Tuesday night's operation, one sex worker was issued with a warning after she was seen getting out of a vehicle in William White Place.

Meanwhile another vehicle, a white Audi, was stopped by police and the driver informed he would be issued with a warning letter as it had been spotted in the Rosary Road area several times previously.