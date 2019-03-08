Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police target kerb crawlers in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 08:03 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 15 May 2019

Police on patrol in the Rosary Road area of Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Police on patrol in the Rosary Road area of Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

Officers have been targeting kerb crawlers operating in part of Norwich.

Cracking down on prostitution, and those that use them, has recently been made a priority by the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team.

On Tuesday night (May 14) a team of officers were out on patrol in the RosaryRoad and BarrackStreet areas of the city cracking down on offenders.

PC Lucy Campbell was one of four officers from the Norwich East SNT taking part in patrols in the area.

She said: "It's now been adopted as part of our SNT meeting."

PC Campbell said a number of evening patrols had been organised so "it's not just a one off".

She said: "We're trying to tackle the issues."

PC Campbell said prostitutes were regarded as "vulnerable" with the focus on catching those that use them.

She said: "The females are there for one reason or another.

"They know what they are letting themselves in for but unfortunately they've got some kind of addiction that they're trying to fund which makes them vulnerable."

Sergeant Mark Shepherd had warned that kerb crawlers would be arrested ahead of the operation.

He tweeted: "Officers from the @NorwichPoliceUK #NorwichEast SNT will be out on patrol tonight on #RosaryRoad #BarrackStreet areas of #Norwich

Be warned. Kerb crawlers WILL be arrested.

This has been adopted as a #Policing priority. @OldLibraryWood @Transcendental1".

During Tuesday night's operation, one sex worker was issued with a warning after she was seen getting out of a vehicle in William White Place.

Meanwhile another vehicle, a white Audi, was stopped by police and the driver informed he would be issued with a warning letter as it had been spotted in the Rosary Road area several times previously.

Most Read

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man suffers ‘life-changing’ injury in A11 crash

The southbound A11 near Wymondham. One lane of the road was closed near the Wymondham offslip due to a road traffic collision. Picture: Google

‘They use you and then drop you with no support’ - Norfolk mum who appeared on Jeremy Kyle speaks out

Rachel Roberts and her daughter. Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Roberts

Popular Norwich takeaway up for sale as owner looks to retirement

Urban Munch in Castle Meadow in Norwich Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

‘I saw no tyre marks’ - Father wins battle with council over son’s motorcycle riding on his land

Google Earth image showing what appears to be a motorcycle track in Wiggenhall St Mary Magdalen. Picture:

Bomb scare at school sees pupils evacuated and police called

Alderman Peel High School, Wells. Pupils have been evacuated from the school after an unexploded shell was brought onto the site. Picture: IAN BURT

Woman crashed into three cars in Tesco car park after arguing with passenger

File photo of the customer car park at the Tesco Extra store in Great Yarmouth. Picture: James Bass.

It won the ‘best restaurant’ in Norfolk award, but is it worthy of the title?

Lobster platter Credit: James Randle

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two seriously injured and road closed as three police cars crash in training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Investigation to be launched after three police cars crash during training exercise

The scene of the accident involving three police vehicles at Filby where two people were injured. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opens into death of doctor found at Lidl

The car in which a man's body was found at Lidl in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Work to start on £4.6m roundabout at Norfolk crash blackspot

Work is starting on the Hempnall roundabout. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Convicted rapist denies historic sexual abuse of children at Norfolk centre, court hears

Joseph Douglas Hewitt in 1995. Photo: Archant Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists