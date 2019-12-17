Search

Advanced search

'Intimidating': shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

PUBLISHED: 06:30 18 December 2019

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Shoppers have raised concerns that high-profile police patrols at Chapelfield could be "intimidating" and put people off from visiting the centre.

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. Pictured: PC Claire Collins (Left) CI Craig Miller (Centre) and PC Oliver Marson (Right). Picture: Ella WilkinsonNorfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. Pictured: PC Claire Collins (Left) CI Craig Miller (Centre) and PC Oliver Marson (Right). Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Yesterday saw the launch of Project Servator, a police initiative aimed at "disrupting" crime in the Chapelfield area by identifying suspicious or criminal behaviour.

Six uniformed officers, a dog unit and several undercover officers were stationed in the busy shopping centre in the afternoon, speaking to shoppers about the project.

Chief Insp Craig Miller, who is leading the scheme, said stationing visible officers in and around the shopping centre would "provide reassurance" to the public.

He added that icebreakers such as police dogs would help spark conversations about crime.

Chris Stenhouse said the police presence was Chris Stenhouse said the police presence was "intimidating". Picture: Ella Wilkinson

He said: "When you see six police officers all in one place it does make people wonder what's gone wrong. But the visibility is about engagement and if you're just passing through and looking to enjoy yourself, you have nothing to worry about.

"However if you're here with criminal intent then you will find the experience very uncomfortable."

The initial reaction from some shoppers was not positive.

Kaleigh Rhodes, from Stalham, said: "It makes it look like the city is dangerous, it's worrying. I feel self-conscious knowing they're there."

Rob Pascuzzi, also from Cambridge, said: "It's weird seeing them here. It's good they're stopping theft but I do wonder if people are going to be freaked out by it."

Chris Stenhouse, from Norwich, said: "I don't like it, it creates an unfriendly atmosphere. Having this many police around is slightly intimidating. It reflects badly on modern society."

Emma Montanna, from Cambridge, said seeing the officers made her concerned a serious incident had happened. But she added: "If they want us to talk to them then having the dog there definitely works."

But Poppy Chapman, who works for Macarons and More, said: "it's nice to see them. They're trying their best and it makes me feel calmer."

As part of the scheme, police hope to increase engagement with the public, and encourage them to act as "an extra set of eyes and ears" for officers.

Six to 10 uniformed officers will be out at any one time, with shift patterns set to be "unpredictable" to prevent criminals synchronising their activity to avoid detection.

Martin Blackwell, head of operations at Norwich BID, said: "We think it's a great idea. It's reassuring to members of staff and helps them protect their stock and their colleagues. If it helps them head off problems that can only be a good thing."

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Former Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite meets James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party and candidate Paul Bristow. now MP for Peterborough, with former councillor former councilor John Peach and police officer. Central Park, Peterborough, this summer.. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Town gridlocked again after ‘selfish’ parking blunder leaves bus trapped

A town has been gridlocked for the second time in a week after a ‘selfish’ parking blunder prevented a bus from moving. Photo: Border Bus

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Most Read

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Baby’s death at James Paget Hospital was ‘avoidable’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Police and crime commissioner quit after allegedly sending explicit photo

Former Police and Crime Commissioner Jason Ablewhite meets James Cleverly, chairman of the Conservative Party and candidate Paul Bristow. now MP for Peterborough, with former councillor former councilor John Peach and police officer. Central Park, Peterborough, this summer.. Picture: TERRY HARRIS.

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Council debates use of ‘silent fireworks’ to stop pet and wildlife distress

A council has debated the use of silent fireworks in an effort to make displays less distressing to pets and wildlife. Pictured, Cromer fireworks. Photo: James Horne/Blue Sky UAV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists