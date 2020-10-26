Driver caught with no exhaust on A47

A driver with no exhaust has been stopped by police on one of Norfolk’s busiest roads.

Officers caught the driver on the A47 near Acle on Sunday night.

They also discovered the car had two tyres with exposed cords, defective steering and lights and no front springs.

The driver was given a PG9, a roadworthiness prohibition which is given for mechanical problems or for the condition of a vehicle’s bodywork and equipment.

As a result, they were not allowed to continue their journey to Great Yarmouth.

