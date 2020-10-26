Search

Driver caught with no exhaust on A47

PUBLISHED: 08:04 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:04 26 October 2020

A driver was caught with two tyres exposing cords, defective steering and lights, no exhaust or front springs on the A47 in Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver was caught with two tyres exposing cords, defective steering and lights, no exhaust or front springs on the A47 in Acle. Picture: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver with no exhaust has been stopped by police on one of Norfolk’s busiest roads.

Officers caught the driver on the A47 near Acle on Sunday night.

They also discovered the car had two tyres with exposed cords, defective steering and lights and no front springs.

The driver was given a PG9, a roadworthiness prohibition which is given for mechanical problems or for the condition of a vehicle’s bodywork and equipment.

As a result, they were not allowed to continue their journey to Great Yarmouth.

On Twitter, Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said: “#A47 Acle This vehicle won’t be in Gt Yarmouth tonight. The driver was reported with two tyres exposing cords. Defective steering and lights, no exhaust or front springs.

“This driver was given a #PG9 therefore couldn’t continue their journey #RoadSafety 846/1373/7007 #OpClarion”

