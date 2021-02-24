Two people caught driving in dark without lights in police roads crackdown
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police caught two cars driving in the dark without lights on and another going 84mph in a 60 zone during a three hour crackdown.
Norfolk Police began carrying out vehicle checks in Dereham on Tuesday, February 23 and found more than 30 offenders in the space of three hours.
The roads collision reduction team and roads and armed policing team, including PC Lister, carried out the checks in the town centre and in Scarning.
One driver was stopped on the A47 at Scarning when they were found doing 84mph in a 60 zone, while another six drivers were stopped for not wearing seatbelts.
A spokesperson from Norfolk Police said: "In three hours over 30 offences found including a disqualified driver, no insurance, six with no seatbelt, three with no L-plates and two cars drove without lights in dark."
The teams also seized one white Ford Transit van and stopped another driver using a mobile phone.
