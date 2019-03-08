Police still searching for arrested man a week after he fled from N&N

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. NNUH Archant © 2018

Police are continuing to hunt for an arrested man a week after he fled from police while being taken to hospital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The man, who had been arrested in connection with public order offences, had been receiving treatment at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) but fled at around 11.35am on Wednesday, July 31.

A hunt for the suspect was launched immediately and is still continuing a week after he disappeared.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokesan said he was "still outstanding and enquiries are ongoing to trace him".

The man is described as being black, in his 20s with short hair, was wearing light tracksuit bottoms and a dark top.

It is not thought the man poses a threat to the wider public.

Police initially told staff at the John Innes Centre not to leave the premises while they searched for the man following his escape.