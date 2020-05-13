Three arrested as police seize drugs after chase

Cannabis was seized when police stopped a vehicle in Norwich's Rose Lane. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

Three people were arrested and drugs seized after police stopped a car driving through Norwich city centre.

Norfolk police officers stopped a car on Rose Lane at about 1pm on Tuesday (May 12).

One man tried to run away from police, after dropping drugs, but was caught when police officers from another car got out and chased him.

About 170g of cannabis was seized.

Police said three people – two men and a woman – all aged in their 20s and from the Norwich area, were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.