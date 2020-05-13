Search

Advanced search

Three arrested as police seize drugs after chase

PUBLISHED: 14:31 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 13 May 2020

Cannabis was seized when police stopped a vehicle in Norwich's Rose Lane. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Cannabis was seized when police stopped a vehicle in Norwich's Rose Lane. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

Three people were arrested and drugs seized after police stopped a car driving through Norwich city centre.

Norfolk police officers stopped a car on Rose Lane at about 1pm on Tuesday (May 12).

One man tried to run away from police, after dropping drugs, but was caught when police officers from another car got out and chased him.

About 170g of cannabis was seized.

Police said three people – two men and a woman – all aged in their 20s and from the Norwich area, were arrested on suspicion of drug supply offences.

They have since been released under investigation while enquiries are ongoing.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Scientists hope Norwich could be pilot city where everyone is tested for coronavirus

Scientists have suggested everyone in Norwich could be tested for coronavirus. Picture: Mike Page

Beach car park reopens after lockdown eases

Cliff Top car park at Hunstanton, which had been closed due to coronavirus, will reopen in light of the government's lockdown restriction easing. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

‘Can I see my grandparents now?’ What the roadmap out of lockdown says for those over 70

Many older people have turned to technology to stay in touch with family and friends during the lockdown. Image: Getty

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Cyclist flown to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

‘They need to feel comfortable’ - Webber says most City players want to resume season

Norwich City's players could make an initial return to team training next week Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man rescued from Broad hours after lockdown restrictions eased

Boats on Oulton Broad in 2016. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Man in 40s in fight for life after crash

Police, Norfolk Fire and Rescue, ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to a road traffic accident on Overstrand Road, Cromer. Picture: Dave 'Hubba' Roberts

Fired up Canaries chief insists relegations and promotions can only happen if season is concluded

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber has spoken to Sky Sports News about Project Restart Picture: Tony Thrussell
Drive 24