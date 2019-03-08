Police seize car of speeding motorist in King’s Lynn

Search

PUBLISHED: 06:55 15 March 2019

Speeding car stopped by police in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk RAPT Twitter.

Speeding car stopped by police in King's Lynn. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk RAPT Twitter.

Archant

A motorist has been caught speeding in King’s Lynn.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (RAPT) stopped the vehicle travelling at 59mph in a 40mph zozne in the town.

Following the stop it emerged the driver had no licence and so the vehicle was seized.

News of the stop was shared on social media.

Officers tweeted: “#RCRTWest stopped this vehicle travelling at 59mph in a 40 limit in #KingsLynn. It then transpired the driver had no licence so the vehicle was seized. #NoInsurance #Fatal4 #SlowDown #PC880 #PC1383”.

