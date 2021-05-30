News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police seize more bikes being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 12:31 PM May 30, 2021   
Police have seized more vehicles being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest.

Breckland police said two dirt bikes and a quad bike had been confiscated on a track off Harling Drove, near Santon Downham, on Saturday. 

They were being ridden with no insurance and without a valid MOT.

Officers from Thetford issued the riders with traffic offences reports (TOR), which are handed over at the roadside and usually result in either a fine, court summons or educational course. 

They were also warned over using vehicles in a manner which has reportedly caused "alarm, distress or annoyance".

Back in March, police seized 11 motorcycles and a quad bike being ridden with "blatant disregard" in a single day at King's Forest in Thetford.

The area of woodland had been closed to enable flora and fauna to recover after "significant" damage at an earlier date. 



