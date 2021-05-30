Police seize more bikes being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Police have seized more vehicles being ridden illegally in Thetford Forest.
Breckland police said two dirt bikes and a quad bike had been confiscated on a track off Harling Drove, near Santon Downham, on Saturday.
They were being ridden with no insurance and without a valid MOT.
Officers from Thetford issued the riders with traffic offences reports (TOR), which are handed over at the roadside and usually result in either a fine, court summons or educational course.
They were also warned over using vehicles in a manner which has reportedly caused "alarm, distress or annoyance".
Back in March, police seized 11 motorcycles and a quad bike being ridden with "blatant disregard" in a single day at King's Forest in Thetford.
The area of woodland had been closed to enable flora and fauna to recover after "significant" damage at an earlier date.
