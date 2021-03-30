Cyclist thought to have key information in Norwich rape case

Published: 4:18 PM March 30, 2021

Police are looking to speak to a cyclist who could be an important witness in an ongoing investigation.

A cyclist who could be an important witness in a rape investigation in Norwich is being urged to come forward.

Norfolk Police said the male cyclist cycled through Wensum Park and is thought to have spoken to the victim and the suspect.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident which happened in Wensum Park, off Drayton Road, on Saturday, March 6.

The incident happened around 10.30pm, around this time a man is thought to have cycled past.

Investigating officer, detective constable Ellie Myhill, said: "We’ve carried out a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and consequently believe a cyclist travelling in the area at the time could hold important information.

"The cyclist is thought to have spoken to the victim and suspect, who we can confirm are known to one another.

"We’re keen to trace the cyclist and would encourage him to come forward to help with our enquiries.”

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact DC Myhill at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/14485/21.