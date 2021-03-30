News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Cyclist thought to have key information in Norwich rape case

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:18 PM March 30, 2021   
A sunbather in Wensum Park had their bag stolen.

Police are looking to speak to a cyclist who could be an important witness in an ongoing investigation. - Credit: Archant Â© 2004

A cyclist who could be an important witness in a rape investigation in Norwich is being urged to come forward.

Norfolk Police said the male cyclist cycled through Wensum Park and is thought to have spoken to the victim and the suspect.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the incident which happened in Wensum Park, off Drayton Road, on Saturday, March 6. 

The incident happened around 10.30pm, around this time a man is thought to have cycled past.

Investigating officer, detective constable Ellie Myhill, said: "We’ve carried out a number of enquiries in relation to this incident and consequently believe a cyclist travelling in the area at the time could hold important information.

"The cyclist is thought to have spoken to the victim and suspect, who we can confirm are known to one another.

"We’re keen to trace the cyclist and would encourage him to come forward to help with our enquiries.”

Most Read

  1. 1 The 73 areas of Norfolk with no Covid cases
  2. 2 'Unnecessary' - Family's anger after £1,000 census fine threats
  3. 3 'Sadness' as Norfolk Drag Race UK mural painted over
  1. 4 How busy is the Norfolk coast as lockdown eases?
  2. 5 Golf course unable to open for trading after damage to greens
  3. 6 Second mural defaced as Bimini anger grows
  4. 7 Second home owners 'must pay' as rules set to stop tax dodge
  5. 8 Major factory blaze ‘surrounded’ as firefighters gain control
  6. 9 Woman arrested after jumping into Broads from stolen boat
  7. 10 Seafront casino on sale for £1.1m

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact DC Myhill at Norwich CID on 101 quoting crime reference 36/14485/21.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kristen Stewart, who plays Princess Diana, on Hunstanton beach for the filming of 'Spencer'

Gallery

PICTURES: Filming for Princess Diana movie continues in Norfolk

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

Plans revealed for £35m floating resort which will bring 260 jobs

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Jemima Wood, 24, with some of her bread, pastries and cakes at her new business, Dollies Bakery at C

Food and Drink

7 brilliant bakeries to visit in Norfolk and Waveney

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos for EDP SUNDAY INTERIORS of Bank House in King's Lynn. Pic of a shower head.

Man spied on partner in shower through holes he put in bathroom door

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon