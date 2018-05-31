Search

Advanced search

Police hunt continues for man after assault

PUBLISHED: 12:47 08 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:53 08 December 2019

A silver Mitsubishi L200 pickup has been stolen from a property in north Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

A silver Mitsubishi L200 pickup has been stolen from a property in north Norfolk. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

The search for a man is continuing after an assault was reported in mid Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk police were called at 10.50am on Saturday, December 7, to the Lenwade area, just outside of Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

At least five police units were in attendance but the man has still not been found.

Residents in the village described seeing police dogs and a drone assisting in the search, which at one stage took place along the riverbank.

One on-looker, who did not want to be named, said they had felt "scared" but had been reassured by an officer at the time.

A scaled-down search is continuing.

Most Read

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Cheaper tickets go on sale for Little Mix gig in Norfolk

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Demolition begins on historic hotel

The Glendavon Hotel on Railway Road in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Most Read

Norfolk’s longest-running car boot sale to close

Banham Car Boot sale will close on December 22. Photo: Submitted

Michael Bublé announces Norfolk gig

Michael Buble is coming to Blickling Hall in Norfolk on his 2020 tour. Photo: PA Photos/Bantam

Plans could bring an end to visitor parking which leaves locals ‘dreading Christmas’

People in Winterton say visitors are blocking Beach Road as they did in this picture taken last year. Picture: Winterton-On-Sea

Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled

The Boudicca Hotel has entered into a legal dispute with the Norfolk Christmas Party company (inset) following the cancellation of events. Picture: Archant/Norfolk Christmas Party company

Screwfix set to open store at controversial business park

An aerial view showing Dereham Business Hub in relation to retailers in the surrounding area. Picture: Brown and Co

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman hit by car while checking on deer involved in crash

A woman is in hospital after she was hit by a car on the B1156 in Blakeney while checking on the condition of a deer. Picture Google.

Mum-of-two wants to return to teaching after being released from prison for drug dealing

Angela Davey, who worked as a teacher but turned to a life of drugs, said she is turning her life around after being released from prison. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary/Courtesy of family

The Norfolk district with 825 empty homes

The Hillington Square estate in King's Lynn, which has a number of empty homes. Picture: FM

‘Delays are likely’ warning with road closure in place

The entire stretch of Bentley Drive in Lowestoft is to be closed with traffic diverted next week. PIcture: Google Images

Group of Santas spotted kicking down wall and ripping out Labour sign

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists