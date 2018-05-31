Police hunt continues for man after assault

The search for a man is continuing after an assault was reported in mid Norfolk.

Officers from Norfolk police were called at 10.50am on Saturday, December 7, to the Lenwade area, just outside of Norwich.

At least five police units were in attendance but the man has still not been found.

Residents in the village described seeing police dogs and a drone assisting in the search, which at one stage took place along the riverbank.

One on-looker, who did not want to be named, said they had felt "scared" but had been reassured by an officer at the time.

A scaled-down search is continuing.