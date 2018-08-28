Police search for missing teenager with links to Norfolk

Ayonda Gasela went missing on Friday Februay 1, from her home in Red Lodge, Bury St. Edmunds. Photo: Suffolk Constabulary Suffolk Constabulary

A teenager with links to Norwich and Great Yarmouth has gone missing.

Police are appealing for help to find 16-year-old Ayonda Gasela who was last seen leaving her home address in Red Lodge, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, at 6.30am on Friday, February 1 to go to school but failed to return home.

She is described as a black female, 5ft 3in tall, with shoulder length black curly hair.

She was wearing a school uniform of black trousers, white shirt, green jumper and a black bomber style jacket that went down to her knees.

Miss Gasela is known to have links to London, Norwich and Great Yarmouth and may have travelled via train.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and are asking anyone who may have information to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 381 1/2/19.