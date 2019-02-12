Police search for missing 13-year-old

Police are appealing for help to trace missing 13-year-old Shannon Wilson from Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary Archant

Police have issued an appeal for help to trace a missing 13-year-old girl.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shannon Wilson was last seen at 3pm on Sunday, February 24 and was reported to police as missing at about 11.30pm last night (Sunday).

The teenager, from Lowestoft, is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, with long brown hair and blue eyes.

She was wearing a black coat, black jeans and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: “Anyone who has seen her, or a girl matching the description given or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Suffolk Constabulary on 101, quoting CAD 382 on February 24, 2019.”