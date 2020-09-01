WATCH: Police battle to shut down Thetford Forest rave
PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 September 2020
Newly-released footage shows police attempting to shut down an illegal rave which attracted at least 500 people to Thetford Forest.
The video, made public by Norfolk Constabulary on Tuesday evening, was shot over the weekend as hundreds partied in an isolated area of woodland off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon.
One clip shows a man running and launching a kick through the air at riot police as they moved in to disrupt the party, which began late on Saturday night.
Drone and helicopter footage demonstrates the scale of the unlicensed music event, at which there were still hundreds of ravers and more than 100 cars by Sunday lunchtime.
In all, more than 100 officers from four forces were involved in the “significant operation” near to English Heritage site Grime’s Graves.
Some police in riot gear were pelted with bottles and cans by ravers, although no officers were injured and the rave was successfully brought to an end by 6.30pm.
It has since been revealed the full cost of breaking up the “well-established and planned event” was in excess of £25,000.
Following the shut down, audio equipment, generators, the rig and a large flat-bed lorry used to transport the equipment were seized.
Party-goers were told to leave the area and five people, having refused to do so, were each handed fixed penalty notices.
Under new legislation introduced on Friday, those who attend illegal gatherings and do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory can be fined £100 - doubling on each offence up to £3,200.
Police in England can also fine the organisers of gatherings, such as raves, up to £10,000.
Officers have revealed they were looking to trace two people thought to be involved in organising the rave, with a view to prosecution.
The event was first reported to police late on Saturday night, when a member of the public reported seeing dozens of cars queueing to access a fire route into the forest.
Residents in surrounding towns and villages, including Brandon, Weeting and Hockwold, later complained of hearing “thumping” music throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.
The party had been scheduled to continue into bank holiday Monday.
