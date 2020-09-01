Search

Advanced search

Video

WATCH: Police battle to shut down Thetford Forest rave

PUBLISHED: 19:29 01 September 2020

Police have released images from their attempts to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police have released images from their attempts to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Newly-released footage shows police attempting to shut down an illegal rave which attracted at least 500 people to Thetford Forest.

Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.Police at the scene of an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture submitted.

The video, made public by Norfolk Constabulary on Tuesday evening, was shot over the weekend as hundreds partied in an isolated area of woodland off the A134 at Lynford, near Brandon.

One clip shows a man running and launching a kick through the air at riot police as they moved in to disrupt the party, which began late on Saturday night.

Drone and helicopter footage demonstrates the scale of the unlicensed music event, at which there were still hundreds of ravers and more than 100 cars by Sunday lunchtime.

In all, more than 100 officers from four forces were involved in the “significant operation” near to English Heritage site Grime’s Graves.

Ravers at the illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh CarvellRavers at the illegal event in Thetford Forest. Picture: Josh Carvell

Some police in riot gear were pelted with bottles and cans by ravers, although no officers were injured and the rave was successfully brought to an end by 6.30pm.

It has since been revealed the full cost of breaking up the “well-established and planned event” was in excess of £25,000.

Following the shut down, audio equipment, generators, the rig and a large flat-bed lorry used to transport the equipment were seized.

Party-goers were told to leave the area and five people, having refused to do so, were each handed fixed penalty notices.

Police shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grime's Graves. Picture: ArchantPolice shut down an illegal rave in Thetford Forest at Lynford, near English Heritage site Grime's Graves. Picture: Archant

Under new legislation introduced on Friday, those who attend illegal gatherings and do not wear face coverings where it is mandatory can be fined £100 - doubling on each offence up to £3,200.

Police in England can also fine the organisers of gatherings, such as raves, up to £10,000.

Officers have revealed they were looking to trace two people thought to be involved in organising the rave, with a view to prosecution.

The event was first reported to police late on Saturday night, when a member of the public reported seeing dozens of cars queueing to access a fire route into the forest.

Residents in surrounding towns and villages, including Brandon, Weeting and Hockwold, later complained of hearing “thumping” music throughout the early hours of Sunday morning.

The party had been scheduled to continue into bank holiday Monday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Number of coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry has risen to 104

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been an Covid-19 outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Coronavirus cases at Banham Poultry rise to 96

Banham Poultry in Attleborough, where there has been a coronavirus outbreak. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘One of farming’s kindest gentlemen’ - tributes paid to farmer who died in A149 crash

Greg Anderson. Picture: supplied by Michael Anderson/photographed by Pete Huggins

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Police battle to shut down Thetford Forest rave

Police have released images from their attempts to break up an illegal rave in Thetford Forest. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Young children save life of sailor, 87, who was sinking into mud

Isla Amies, aged 12, and her eight-year-old brother, Pip, rescued 87-year-old James Tillett after he fell off the Cockle Pontoon in Morston creek and became stuck. Picture: AMIES FAMILY

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd