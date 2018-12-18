Search

Suspected stolen bikes seized as police raid city flat for third time

18 December, 2018 - 15:27
Police have raided a Norwich flat for the third time in three months - this time seizing suspected stolen bikes. Photo: Archant

Police have raided a Norwich flat for the third time in three months - this time seizing suspected stolen bikes. Photo: Archant

Archant

Police have raided a Norwich flat for the third time in three months - this time seizing suspected stolen bikes.

The words The words "lowlife scum" scrawled on the door of a flat at Watson Grove, which was raided by police. Photo: Submitted.

Less than three weeks ago police seized multiple mobile phones and a “small amount” of crack cocaine from the same property in Watson Grove.

And in October officers arrested five people and found 400 wraps of suspected Class A drugs during another raid at the flat.

Norfolk police executed the latest warrant shortly before 9am on Tuesday (December 18). They seized a small quantity of cocaine and seven bicycles believed to be stolen.

Police said no one has been arrested and enquiries are on-going.

It comes as people living in the Watson Grove area spoke to this newspaper in October about the criminal behaviour plaguing their community.

Those living on Armes Street and Goodman Square claimed the area had become a hot spot for heroin and crack cocaine dealing.

But they have since praised police for taking action.

