Police negotiators called to man threatening people with metal poles
PUBLISHED: 19:45 13 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:56 13 February 2019
Police negotiators were called to a situation in Attleborough after a man was threatening people with metal and wooden poles.
The team of negotiators were able to calm the man and he was detained with no injuries or force required.
Breckland Police tweeted: “Thank you to @NorfolkPolice Negotiators, who were called out to assist us with a male having a mental health episode in #Attleborough.
“After threatening us with metal/wooden poles, he was calmed by the Negotiators and the incident ended with no force or injuries #TeamWork #PC1132.”
