Police move into new station on city outskirts

Simon Parkin

Published: 11:24 AM October 4, 2022
Updated: 11:25 AM October 4, 2022
Broadland Gate police station

Officers have begin move into new Broadland Gate police station - Credit: Simon Parkin

Police have begun the move into a new 'complex crime' centre on the outskirts of Norwich.

Officers who will be stationed at Broadland Gate Police Station, near the Postwick junction of the A47, from later this month.

Traditional blue light outside new Broadland Gate police station

Traditional blue light outside new Broadland Gate police station - Credit: Simon Parkin

Final work is underway to equip the hi-tech station as a base bringing detectives under one roof and enabling greater access to modern technology needed to tackle complex crimes.

But among the modern equipment is an old fashioned touch - a traditional police station blue light lamp post.

Aerial image of Broadland Gate police station

Aerial image of Broadland Gate police station as it nears completion - Credit: Mike Page

The second of two new investigation centres across Norfolk, it is part of a five-year modernisation programme to bring “policing into a digital age”. The other is in Swaffham.

The centre will also be a central hub for safeguarding teams, crime scene investigators and other specialist departments.

Broadland Gate police station

Hi-tech Broadland Gate police station will bring detectives under one roof to tackle complex crimes - Credit: Simon Parkin

Chief constable Paul Sanford said it was part of a revamped policing model to “ensure the constabulary is future-proofed against the complex challenges of policing over the next decade”.

