Three people arrested in Norwich in connection with drugs offences

Drugs seized by police after arrests in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter. Archant

Three people have been arrested in connection with drugs offences in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers arrested three people in the King Street area of Norwich at about 2.30pm on Thursday, April 30 on suspicion of drug supply offences.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said all three – a man in his 20s and from the London area, a man in his 40s and from the Norwich area and a woman in her 30s and from the Norwich area – have all been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Police earlier took to social media to publicise the arrests.

Norwich Police tweeted: “Some joint working between #NESNT, Norwich CID and Norwich Intelligence Unit this evening resulted in three arrested for drugs offences from the Riverside area. More drugs, cash and phones taken from #CountyLines operating in #Norwich.

Please continue to #TellUsWhatYouKnow.”