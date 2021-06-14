Published: 1:00 AM June 14, 2021

Police are to hand out almost 4,000 property marking kits as part of a new scheme to help stop burglaries in Norwich.

Almost 4,000 kits aimed at helping to stop people becoming victims of burglary are to be delivered as part of a new crime-fighting scheme.

The Safer Streets scheme will see police officers delivering 3,942 property marking kits this month delivered across north Norwich and other parts of the city identified as a hotspot for burglary.

The kits include property marking equipment which can be used as a deterrent and increases the chances of stolen items being returned as well as stickers and posters to alert people of the scheme and deter criminals.

The project is being funded by a government grant of more than £350,000, secured by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Norfolk.

It is part of the government's Safer Streets Fund which was set up by the Home Office in October 2019 to help reduce the number of thefts, robberies and burglaries in hotspot areas across the UK.

Norfolk managed to obtain £363,164 of national funding to help improve the home security of vulnerable properties in areas of north central Norwich, which were identified as hotspots.

Norfolk Police's chief superintendent Dave Buckley said: "We welcome this funding as it will allow us to provide additional investment into preventative measures including home security in the areas most affected by these types of crime.

Norfolk Police's chief superintendent Dave Buckley.

"We remain committed to working alongside our partners to reduce crime rates across Norwich and the rest of the county.

"We hope this initiative will deter criminals and reassure those communities who have felt the impact of these types of crime."

As part of the delivery of these packs, officers will be educating people about the initiative and how to use their kits while there will also be a push for residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Watch schemes.

Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: "Finding and returning stolen property is so important in supporting victims of crime, and these marking kits will really help the police to do this."

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role.

Lou Rawsthorne, executive director of community services at Norwich City Council, said: "We’re really pleased that this funding for crime intervention continues to be designated to community safety in Norwich, to help make people feel safe in their homes and neighbourhoods."