Police want to speak to this man following van break-in on Norwich street

PUBLISHED: 09:57 24 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:57 24 September 2019

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after a van was broken into on Kimberley Street. Photo: Norfolk Police

A van was broken into during the early hours of the morning in Norwich.

The incident took place on Kimberley Street, on Saturday, August 31, 2019.

And Norwich police have now issued an appeal, asking the public for help with identifying a man in connection with the incident.

The vehicle was broken into some time between 3.40am and 8.20am.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the incident.

Anyone who may recognise the man, or anyone with any information about the incident, should contact PC Liam Abigail at Earlham Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, members of the public with any information can contact the Crimestoppers hotline anonymously on 0800 555111.

