Man remains in custody as police investigate a rape in King’s Lynn

Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police have launched an investigation following the report of a rape in King’s Lynn.

Officers were on patrol in Norfolk Street shortly after 11pm on Friday, March 29, when a woman approached them and reported she had been raped in an alleyway off the street.

Following the report, a cordon was immediately put in place around the area while initial enquiries were carried out.

This has now been lifted.

A man in his 20s, has been arrested in the connection with the incident and taken to King’s Lynn Investigation Centre for questioning.

He remains in custody while enquiries continue.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim.

Officers are keen to speak to any witnesses or anyone that may have any information regarding the incident.

They’re asked to contact DC Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.